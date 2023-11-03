Soda City Live: All Access Columbia Resource Fair For Homebuyers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia’s Community Development and Richland County Community Development departments are coming together for a life-changing opportunity. That life-changing opportunity is a new home for single and family homes.

To help make this happen, they are providing free education and recourses, and they want to make the home buying process less intimidating with their All Access Resource Fair and Homebuying Workshop.

