S.C. State holds homecoming festivities ahead of football game

By Jalen Tart
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students, faculty, staff, and Alumni of South Carolina State University are joining for this year’s homecoming festivities with plenty of events scheduled for a fun-filled weekend.

There was plenty of food, celebration, and fun all across the campus.

“I’m having a good time. I’m ready to experience all the love from all the people who look like me,” said SC State Freshman Koi Brown.

A plethora of activities including the “Project Bulldawg Yard Fest,” along with a step show to kick off the homecoming events.

The annual homecoming parade takes place before the big football game Saturday.

WIS asked students and alumni what they are looking forward to in this year’s festivities

”I’m looking forward to all the alumni coming back and giving back and them showing their Bulldog tenacity and also just tailgating and seeing everybody just come together as one,” said SC State Senior  Sekyria McBride 

“I’m looking forward to the most for Homecoming is a lot of camaraderie. You can’t get this anywhere else. When you come down to for homecoming, it’s fraternities, it’s sororities, it’s people you ain’t see in a long time. It’s good business. It’s a lot of reaching back out. It’s a lot of old heads and alumni giving back to the community. It’s the effort and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” said SC State Alumnus Sterling Jones.

The SC State Bulldogs will take on the visiting Howard Bison. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sat. afternoon.

