Police: Road reopens following three-vehicle crash involving bus in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced all lanes have reopened on Mineral Springs Road following a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus that closed all lanes.

TRAFFIC UPDATE - All lanes of Mineral Springs Road have reopened. And, as stated in the first post, three students were on the bus but none sustained injuries during the crash.



The collision was caused by the driver of the van who was following too closely and stuck the… pic.twitter.com/5zTxziINos — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 3, 2023

According to officers, the crash was caused by the driver of a van who was following too close and struck another vehicle. The vehicle then was pushed into the lawfully stopped school bus.

The driver of the van was issued a citation for following too closely, the citation has a fine of $232.50 and four points assessed to their driving record.

