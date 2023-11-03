SkyView
Police: Road reopens following three-vehicle crash involving bus in Lexington

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced all lanes have reopened on Mineral Springs Road following a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus that closed all lanes.

According to officers, the crash was caused by the driver of a van who was following too close and struck another vehicle. The vehicle then was pushed into the lawfully stopped school bus.

The driver of the van was issued a citation for following too closely, the citation has a fine of $232.50 and four points assessed to their driving record.

