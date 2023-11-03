Police: All lanes closed on a Lexington road following three-vehicle collision involving school bus

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials announced all lanes have been closed on a Lexington road following a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus.

TRAFFIC ALERT - A three vehicle collision, involving a school bus, has all lanes of Mineral Springs Road closed.



There were three students on the bus and fortunately none were injured. @LexingtonOne is on scene working on reunification with students on the bus and their parents. pic.twitter.com/rIrVkWJXaa — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 3, 2023

The Lexington Police Department reported all lanes of Mineral Springs Road had closed after the crash; three students were on the bus and none of the students were injured.

Lexington County School District One crews are on the scene working with students to reunite them with their families. Traffic is being turned around at Old Carrington Place and Emerald Oak Drive.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.