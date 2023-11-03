SkyView
Police: All lanes closed on a Lexington road following three-vehicle collision involving school bus

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials announced all lanes have been closed on a Lexington road following a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus.

The Lexington Police Department reported all lanes of Mineral Springs Road had closed after the crash; three students were on the bus and none of the students were injured.

Lexington County School District One crews are on the scene working with students to reunite them with their families. Traffic is being turned around at Old Carrington Place and Emerald Oak Drive.

