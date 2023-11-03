Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ms. Mae Bell Crumpton turned 102 years old today and life is good for her.

Crumpton has been a member of Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years, with several Godchildren. She has a host of nieces and nephews who reside in Columbia, SC, North Carolina, and New Jersey.

Crumpton has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh, loves her church, the word of God, and chocolate.

She is currently in Trident hospital in Charleston. Happy birthday!

