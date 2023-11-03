SkyView
Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake

Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake
Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake(WIS News 10 viewer)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ms. Mae Bell Crumpton turned 102 years old today and life is good for her.

Crumpton has been a member of Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years, with several Godchildren. She has a host of nieces and nephews who reside in Columbia, SC, North Carolina, and New Jersey.

Crumpton has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh, loves her church, the word of God, and chocolate.

She is currently in Trident hospital in Charleston. Happy birthday!

