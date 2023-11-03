Man out on bond for 2021 murder, arrested for new crime by Richland County deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of man who was originally charged for an August 2021 murder.

Sheriff Leon Lott said Jerod D. Goodwin, 22, was arrested on Wed. Nov. 1 around 2:00 p.m. on the 900 block of Frasier Street, deputies responded to a victim’s call where they said Goodwin unlawfully entered their home and pointed a weapon at them and another individual following a verbal argument.

“Just another example of catch and release.” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “Out on bond for murder and commits another crime with a gun. Individuals like Goodwin have to stay in jail until trial because they are a threat to our community,” said Sheriff Lott. “We are all tired of repeat offenders.”

Goodwin was previously charged with the killing of a man on Dominion Drive in August 2021. According to officials, just before 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 15, deputies arrived to find a man, later identified as 28-year-old Genesis Williams shot in the lower body lying in the road. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries said authorities.

An investigation into the shooting discovered Goodwin and Williams had been at the club together prior to the shooting and after leaving the club, the two began arguing in the car.

The two stopped and got out of the vehicle on Dominion Drive where Goodwin pulled out a gun and shot Williams, said officials.

Goodwin left the scene in the victim’s car, leaving him lying on the street.

During his most recent arrest, Goodwin was arrested without incident at a residence off Ripplemeyer Ave. on Nov. 3 and has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Goodwin was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a pistol during a violent crime.

