Lauren Daigle announces stop in Columbia for The Kaleidoscope Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announced she will be making a stop at the Palmetto State as part of her The Kaleidoscope Tour.

Daigle said the stop will be the spring 2024 leg of The Kaleidoscope Tour, a continuation of her 2023 US arena tour.

The event will be on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Colonial Life Arena.

Officials said Blessing Offor will play Colonial Life Arena as support on the Columbia tour stop.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at noon by registering here.

Citi card members can access presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m., through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details click here.

General public sale tickets begin Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online only on Nov. 10.

Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of general public ticket sales will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster and at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next business day.

Officials said Daigle’s 2024 dates will continue to support the artist’s longstanding partnerships with Child Fund International and with KultureCity, the latter of which adds sensory rooms – spaces designed by medical professionals and created for individuals in need of a quieter, more secure environment from which to enjoy events – at arenas along the tour.

