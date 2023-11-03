SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul

It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral. (Source: Jamie Lim/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral.

Millions of people have watched a video posted online by Jamie Lim showing three trick-or-treaters dishing out their own candy when they find an empty bowl outside a home.

At first, the children were disappointed to find a bowl without candy, but that’s when one of them reaches into his own stash and encourages the others to throw some treats in the bowl.

“Let’s put some candy in there for other people,” you can hear one of the kids say.

“Yeah, let’s be nice,” another agrees.

The children reach into their bags and each grabs a couple of handfuls of candy to replenish the bowl for other trick-or-treaters.

Just as the kids were about to leave, they reached into the bowl to grab a couple of pieces of candy that proved too valuable to part with.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kacy Ty’Qwan Fields, 18, was charged on Thursday, Oct. 12, with bringing weapons on school...
South Carolina State University football player charged with having gun on campus
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Police said the man used a stolen debit card and credit card to fraudulently purchase over...
Lexington police looking for a man accused of making fraudulent purchases
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
1 person shot in Richland County shooting

Latest News

his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle...
Suspects are being sought in four incidents of rocks thrown at cars from a Pennsylvania overpass
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
1 dead, 1 still missing 2 days after old coal plant’s collapse
A man said he was attacked by otters at Serene Lakes in California. (KCRA, MATT LEFFERS,...
Man says otters attacked him while swimming in lake