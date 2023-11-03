SkyView
Furry Friends Friday: Winchester

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winchester is a 1-year-old Hound mix-up for adoption or foster at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Winchester was found as a stray in West Columbia. Pawmetto Lifeline was not able to locate his owners, but he seems to have been someone’s dog before. He is very friendly and sweet! Winchester loves hanging out with his people. He is a loyal companion who just wants to be by your side. Winchester is so goofy and will make you smile! He is a very playful boy who loves to play fetch and will bring the ball right back to you. He has bold hound vocals that he will gladly show off for you if you take too long to throw the ball! He is a higher-energy dog that needs lots of exercise and playtime.

The ideal home for a hound like Winchester would be a home in a rural area with a big, fenced yard for him to sniff and explore. He loves playing with other dogs but seems a little too interested in cats. Winchester will be a fabulous family dog!

If you are interested in adopting Winchester, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org If you are interested in fostering Winchester, send an email to foster@pawmettolifeline.org.

