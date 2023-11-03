SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine hangs with us as we head into the weekend

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A sky full of sunshine will help us thaw out from a chilly Friday morning.

First Alert Headlines

· A nice end to the work week!

· Another fantastic weekend is ahead.

· 80s return to the Midlands next week.

First Alert Summary

Happy Friday! Thanks to the control of high pressure, we had another clear and cold night. High pressure holds strong today, which means our sky will be full of sunshine. By this afternoon, high temperatures will top out in the mid-60s.

High pressure remains in control of our forecast through the weekend. Even though our mornings will be chilly, continuous sunshine will help our highs warm into the low-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, our afternoons will slowly warm up. At the start of next week, highs will return to the mid and upper-70s. By Wednesday and Thursday, it’ll be even warmer, with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Another cold front arrives next weekend, dropping highs back into the 60s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid-30s.

Saturday: Sunshine continues. Highs in the low-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper-70s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

