SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Everyday our bond grows deeper’, Midlands high school band selected to perform in Washington D.C Memorial Parade

By Kristina Thacker
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keenan High School’s band has been chosen to perform in the 2024 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

The parade, organized by the American Veterans Center, honors those who have served and sacrificed their lives protecting the United States.

And for Band Director Howard Parnell, it’s a performance he and his students are taking as a great honor.

“We’re excited,” he said, “For some of these students it’s the first time they have had this kind of honor. We’re ready.”

The Drum Major, Brittany Willson, and all of her captains say that the band is family. They say that their relationships with each other strengthen their performances.

“I feel like the friendships make us better...we’re more cohesive,” said woodwind Captain, Felicity Samuel.

The band features students of all ages. They range from high school seniors to middle schoolers.

“They’re my big brothers and sisters,” said 8th grade band member Lace Perez.

The band is set to perform in Washington D.C. next year on May 27th.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kacy Ty’Qwan Fields, 18, was charged on Thursday, Oct. 12, with bringing weapons on school...
South Carolina State University football player charged with having gun on campus
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
1 person shot in Richland County apartment complex
Police said the man used a stolen debit card and credit card to fraudulently purchase over...
Lexington police looking for a man accused of making fraudulent purchases

Latest News

Students, faculty, staff, and Alumni of South Carolina State University are joining for this...
S.C. State holds homecoming festivities ahead of football game
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Midlands band marches on the national stage
Lauren Daigle will be in Columbia on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Colonial Life Arena.
Lauren Daigle announces stop in Columbia for The Kaleidoscope Tour
Winchester is a 1-year-old Hound mix-up for adoption or foster at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday: Winchester