‘Everyday our bond grows deeper’, Midlands high school band selected to perform in Washington D.C Memorial Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keenan High School’s band has been chosen to perform in the 2024 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

The parade, organized by the American Veterans Center, honors those who have served and sacrificed their lives protecting the United States.

And for Band Director Howard Parnell, it’s a performance he and his students are taking as a great honor.

“We’re excited,” he said, “For some of these students it’s the first time they have had this kind of honor. We’re ready.”

The Drum Major, Brittany Willson, and all of her captains say that the band is family. They say that their relationships with each other strengthen their performances.

“I feel like the friendships make us better...we’re more cohesive,” said woodwind Captain, Felicity Samuel.

The band features students of all ages. They range from high school seniors to middle schoolers.

“They’re my big brothers and sisters,” said 8th grade band member Lace Perez.

The band is set to perform in Washington D.C. next year on May 27th.

