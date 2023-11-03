SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Death penalty put on hold in South Carolina until February

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The death penalty in South Carolina is on hold for the next few months.

According to a court order, a lawsuit from four condemned prisoners argues that electrocution and the firing squad are unconstitutional methods of execution and the denial of the right to choose between constitutional methods of execution violated the law.

State law states the default method of execution is the electric chair, but allows inmates the option of choosing a firing squad or lethal injection if available.

In the court order, the South Carolina Supreme Court said in light of the recent amendments to Section 24-3-580 of the state’s code, more arguments on the death penalty are scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.

The suit comes in light of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reporting it has obtained lethal injection drugs.

The SCDC, alongside Governor Henry McMaster, informed the state Supreme Court about the carry out of the lethal injection in September.

In February, McMaster called on the General Assembly to pass a Shield Statute. It was signed into law in May with protections that include protecting the identities of the people or entities involved in the planning or execution of a death sentence.

Read the court order here:

Order 1 by Mayra Parrilla on Scribd

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kacy Ty’Qwan Fields, 18, was charged on Thursday, Oct. 12, with bringing weapons on school...
South Carolina State University football player charged with having gun on campus
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Police said the man used a stolen debit card and credit card to fraudulently purchase over...
Lexington police looking for a man accused of making fraudulent purchases
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
1 person shot in Richland County apartment complex

Latest News

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
1 person shot in Richland County apartment complex
Lauren Daigle will be in Columbia on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Colonial Life Arena.
Lauren Daigle announces stop in Columbia for The Kaleidoscope Tour
WIS
TROPICS: A lone disturbance we continue to watch in the Caribbean
Winchester is a 1-year-old Hound mix-up for adoption or foster at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday: Winchester