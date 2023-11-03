1 person shot in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a shooting where one person was shot.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the 700 block of Zimalcrest Road Friday morning where they encountered a person with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The person was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

