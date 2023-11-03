SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

1 person shot in Richland County shooting

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a shooting where one person was shot.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the 700 block of Zimalcrest Road Friday morning where they encountered a person with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The person was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kacy Ty’Qwan Fields, 18, was charged on Thursday, Oct. 12, with bringing weapons on school...
South Carolina State University football player charged with having gun on campus
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Police said the man used a stolen debit card and credit card to fraudulently purchase over...
Lexington police looking for a man accused of making fraudulent purchases
Officials with the Lexington Police Department said a lane will be closed on Old Chapin Road in...
Lexington Police announce temporary lane closure on Old Chapin Road

Latest News

Lauren Daigle will be in Columbia on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Colonial Life Arena.
Lauren Daigle announces stop in Columbia for The Kaleidoscope Tour
WIS
TROPICS: A lone disturbance we continue to watch in the Caribbean
Winchester is a 1-year-old Hound mix-up for adoption or foster at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday: Winchester
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine hangs with us as we head into the weekend