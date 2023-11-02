SkyView
What to know ahead of SC Municipal Election Day

Over 200 local elections in South Carolina will be held on Municipal Election Day.
Over 200 local elections in South Carolina will be held on Municipal Election Day.(Pexels)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 200 local elections in South Carolina will be held on Municipal Election Day.

Here’s some things to know as election day approaches from the South Carolina Election Commission:

  • Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7
  • Absentee Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day
  • You must present a Photo ID if returning an absentee ballot in person.
  • Early voting began on Monday, Oct. 23 but will end on Friday, Nov. 3.

To access a sample ballot with information on who is running and to track your absentee ballot, find your election day polling place, and general frequently asked questions click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

