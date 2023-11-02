What to know ahead of SC Municipal Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 200 local elections in South Carolina will be held on Municipal Election Day.

Here’s some things to know as election day approaches from the South Carolina Election Commission:

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7

Absentee Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day

You must present a Photo ID if returning an absentee ballot in person.

Early voting began on Monday, Oct. 23 but will end on Friday, Nov. 3.

To access a sample ballot with information on who is running and to track your absentee ballot, find your election day polling place, and general frequently asked questions click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.