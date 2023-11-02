WATCH LIVE: SCNAACP speaks out after teacher reassignments in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (SCNAACP) is speaking out to “address concerns about educational issues and teachers being realigned.”

SCNAACP is holding a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. at their office on Columbia Mall Blvd.

This comes after nearly a dozen teachers were reassigned to schools throughout Richland County District One.

