Tickets on sale for Legacy Event in honor of former Gamecock and WNBA star A’ja Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tickets are now on sale for the Columbia Parks and Recreation Foundation’s annual legacy event.

The event is in honor of former Gamecock and WNBA star A’ja Wilson who will be awarded.

Wilson will be recognized for her contributions to Columbia’s parks and her long list of professional achievements.

The arts and culture manager from the Richland Library Lee Snelgrove came to WIS to talk more about the event.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 at the USC Alumni Center.

