SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Tickets on sale for Legacy Event in honor of former Gamecock and WNBA star A’ja Wilson

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Olivia Countess
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tickets are now on sale for the Columbia Parks and Recreation Foundation’s annual legacy event.

The event is in honor of former Gamecock and WNBA star A’ja Wilson who will be awarded.

Wilson will be recognized for her contributions to Columbia’s parks and her long list of professional achievements.

The arts and culture manager from the Richland Library Lee Snelgrove came to WIS to talk more about the event.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 at the USC Alumni Center.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
Officials announced a gang leader has been sentenced after he led a drug trafficking...
Midlands gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug conspiracy

Latest News

Gamecocks bench
Gamecock women to head off to Paris from CAE
WIS Awareness 10 weekly recurring - Syncbak
USC vs. Texas A&M recap
The Gamecocks are back on the road this week, looking to break a three-game losing streak as...
South Carolina loses to Texas A&M, live recap
WIS 6-6:30a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Gamecock women head off to Paris from CAE
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Garnet & Black Madness