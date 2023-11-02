SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina State University football player charged with having gun on campus

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University confirmed a football player was charged with having a gun on campus.

Officials said the freshman running back football player, Kacy Ty’Qwan Fields, 18, was charged on school property on Thursday, Oct. 12. He was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center and given a $2,000 personal recognizance bond by Judge Gary Doremus on the same day, according to the Orangeburg County public index.

According to an arrest warrant, the South Carolina State University Police Department found a Palmetto State Armory Dagger 9 mm in a dorm room at the Hugine Suite Hall Dorm.

The gun was found on Wednesday, Oct. 11 inside a safe that was in a closet.

Charging documents appeared in the public index on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to SCSU Athletics, Fields plays for the university as #20 and is from Beaufort.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
Officials announced a gang leader has been sentenced after he led a drug trafficking...
Midlands gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug conspiracy

Latest News

Carolina squat
‘Carolina Squat’ law to go into effect Nov. 12
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against...
Tickets on sale for Legacy Event in honor of former Gamecock and WNBA star A’ja Wilson
According to the hospital, a volunteer group and team members included the tiniest infants in...
Columbia NICU babies dress up for Halloween
Police said the man used a stolen debit card and credit card to fraudulently purchase over...
Lexington police looking for a man accused of making fraudulent purchases