SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Maryland man arrested on child sexual abuse material and related charges

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Maryland is facing six charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in South Carolina.

In September, Lawrence Threatt was behind bars in Lexington County; however, according to the attorney general’s office, he was out on bond.

WIS News 10 first reported his arrest when we learned Threatt was an active duty U.S. Navy member. He was set to retire in October, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His profile also states Threatt is a “weapon and ammunition specialist,” who has been to almost every weapon school in the Navy and a Navy recruiter.

Now, Threatt faces four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

According to investigators, Threatt solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Threatt was arrested on Friday, Oct. 27 by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
Officials announced a gang leader has been sentenced after he led a drug trafficking...
Midlands gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug conspiracy

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our first freeze of the fall has arrived!
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Man convicted after deadly restaurant shooting
The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced a man has been convicted on multiple charges for...
Man sentenced to 50 years after being convicted of fatal Camden sports bar shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze Warning in place for tonight/Thursday AM
wis
TROPICS: We’re watching a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea