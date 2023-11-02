Maryland man arrested on child sexual abuse material and related charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Maryland is facing six charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in South Carolina.

In September, Lawrence Threatt was behind bars in Lexington County; however, according to the attorney general’s office, he was out on bond.

WIS News 10 first reported his arrest when we learned Threatt was an active duty U.S. Navy member. He was set to retire in October, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His profile also states Threatt is a “weapon and ammunition specialist,” who has been to almost every weapon school in the Navy and a Navy recruiter.

Now, Threatt faces four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

According to investigators, Threatt solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Threatt was arrested on Friday, Oct. 27 by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

