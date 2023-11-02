SkyView
Man sentenced to 50 years after being convicted of fatal Camden sports bar shooting

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced a man has been convicted for the 2021 killing of a mother of four and attempted murders of three other people outside of a Camden area sports bar.

Officials said Allen Martin Adame, was convicted of the murder of Sinteria Harris, Adame’s jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon, but he opted instead to plead guilty to the charges right after a Kershaw County jury had been qualified.

According to an investigation, on Nov. 11, 2021, Harris and her sister came to the Gadgets of Camden together to meet with two of their friends, and a brief time later, Adame also arrived where he sat alone at the bar.

For two and a half hours, Adame watched Harris, her sister, and their friends. Minutes before closing time, Adame walked to the entrance of the restaurant and locked the door.

Ms. Harris then alerted one of her male friends who then told Adame he was not supported to be locking the door said investigators.

Moments later, Harris, her sister, and the two friends paid their bill before leaving the building. Adame was seen gathering his jacket and other belongings quickly before following the victims.

Detectives said Adame approached Ms. Harris outside of the restaurant who was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car and shot at her nine times.

Her sister was able to avoid being hit as she ran from the car, Adame then turned and shot another four times at Ms. Harris’ two other friends who were able to escape with minor wounds.

Adame then left the scene and was stopped by Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies a short distance away from the scene and was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and had two fully loaded magazines in his pants pocket.

Detectives never determined the motive for the killing, the Camden Police Department Detectives Brandon Richbourg and Carmen Oxandaboure led the investigation of the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

