Lexington police looking for a man accused of making fraudulent purchases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is seeking to identify a man accused of using stolen cards to make fraudulent purchases.

Police said the man used a stolen debit card and credit card to fraudulently purchase over $1,700 of merchandise from Best Buy and Walmart.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 27.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Januchowski at 803-951-4642 or ajanuchowski@lexsc.com.

LPD needs to identify this individual who allegedly used a stolen debit card and credit card to fraudulently purchase over $1,700 of merchandise from Best Buy and Walmart on October 27, 2023.



Contact Detective Januchowski at 803-951-4642 or ajanuchowski@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/pA5eaZaZ28 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 2, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.