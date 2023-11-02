SkyView
Lexington police looking for a man accused of making fraudulent purchases

Police said the man used a stolen debit card and credit card to fraudulently purchase over...
Police said the man used a stolen debit card and credit card to fraudulently purchase over $1,700 of merchandise from Best Buy and Walmart.(Lexington Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is seeking to identify a man accused of using stolen cards to make fraudulent purchases.

Police said the man used a stolen debit card and credit card to fraudulently purchase over $1,700 of merchandise from Best Buy and Walmart.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 27.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Januchowski at 803-951-4642 or ajanuchowski@lexsc.com.

