Lexington Police Department to use focused traffic enforcement in designated places during November

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reported Traffic Safety Unit and Patrol Division officers are focusing on traffic enforcement operations on where collisions are happening and the reasons why.

Chief Terrence Green announced in November officers will be targeting areas where crashes happen throughout Sunset Boulevard/US-378, Augusta Road/US-1, and Lake Drive/SC-6 during weekday morning and evening commutes through the town.

Officers will be at the following locations:

· Augusta Road at Dooley Road near I-20

· North Lake Drive at Northwood Road

· South Lake Drive at Glassmaster Road near I-20Sunset Boulevard at Hope Ferry Road

· Sunset Boulevard at Northside Boulevard

· West Main Street at Old Chapin Road

· West Main Street at Park Road

“One part of our department’s ongoing strategic plan is to improve traffic safety in the Town of Lexington and as we enter into the busy holiday season, our data shows that when traffic increases, collisions do too.” Chief Terrence Green continued, “Through focused enforcement on why crashes happen, our officers hope to see those numbers decrease. The reality is wrecks slow everyone down.”

These aggressive driving enforcement activities are planned through November, and updates will be posted on the department’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages.

