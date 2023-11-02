Lexington Police announce temporary lane closure on Old Chapin Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington commuters are advised to use caution and patience as they head to their destination Thursday.

Officials with the Lexington Police Department said a lane will be closed on Old Chapin Road in front of the driveway of Murphy’s Express.

The closure will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

Police said Dominion Energy will be repairing a gas line.

