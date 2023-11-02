SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington Police announce temporary lane closure on Old Chapin Road

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington commuters are advised to use caution and patience as they head to their destination Thursday.

Officials with the Lexington Police Department said a lane will be closed on Old Chapin Road in front of the driveway of Murphy’s Express.

The closure will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

Police said Dominion Energy will be repairing a gas line.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
Officials announced a gang leader has been sentenced after he led a drug trafficking...
Midlands gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug conspiracy

Latest News

According to records, 45-year-old Lawrence Threatt was arrested Friday, Sept. 8., and charged...
Maryland man arrested on child sexual abuse material and related charges
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our first freeze of the fall has arrived!
The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced a man has been convicted on multiple charges for...
Man sentenced to 50 years after being convicted of fatal Camden sports bar shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze Warning in place for tonight/Thursday AM