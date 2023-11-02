‘JUKEBOX HEROES’: White Knoll High School Chorus joins Foreigner on stage in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some students at White Knoll High School recently got the chance to sing along with one of the most well known groups in rock n’ roll.

It all started when the chorus students at the school urged their teacher Cheryl Felder, to enter a contest on the radio.

“They said ‘Hey Mrs. Felder. Check out on FOX 102.3 about this competition.’ And I looked at it and found out I could only have a small group. And this year I happened to have a small choral group so I said, “Why not?”

Felder said her chorus this year is tight knit.

“One of the things I love about this choir and chorus is that we are a family.”She guides her students through their scales during class knowing their voices can carry them- as far as they want to go.

“I am very thankful to be able to be the White Knoll High School Choral Director. I know what an amazing honor it is to be here. These kids. This community. This school. We have a great family. Relationships matter here and it’s showing. It’s showing up every day in our classroom.” Felder entered her choir’s spring performance into the radio station audition, and wouldn’t you know it… they won. The prize? Performing on stage - with one of the most recognized and successful bands in rock n roll history: Foreigner. “Foreigner has been doing this for 16 years and for our students to be a part of their farewell tour is just an outstanding opportunity for them.”

Foreigner is wrapping up over 40 years touring. The mega band has sold over 80 million records. This past Monday night, the White Knoll chorus walked on stage and sang backup during Foreigner’s most famous love ballad- “I Want to Know What Love Is” to wrap up the band’s farewell show in Columbia. That song went number one- worldwide in 1985. It’s been featured in movies and pop culture ever since.

The students said they were familiar with the band, and had been practicing the band’s music in class ahead of the performance. “The kids have really embraced it because they’re like- ‘Oh my goodness, my parents love this music.’ So well done too these parents for educating their children on great music,” Felder said. On Monday night, Foreigner rocked the Township Auditorium crowd, with their greatest hits including “Feels Like the First Time”, “Urgent” and “Waiting For a Girl Like You.””When our kids hear ‘Jukebox Hero’ we’re gonna have to get up and head backstage,” Felder explained. The lights went down in the auditorium and it was White Knoll’s time to shine. The students walked out one by one, then joined in to sing one of the most recognized love songs- in rock.

After the performance- Foreigner’s front man, Kelly Hansen gave the choir a nice shout out, and explained the reason they invite choirs like White Knoll to sing with the band is to draw attention to the need for funding for school arts and music programs.

“Foreigner is going to be giving us 500 dollars- and that is going to go towards us being able to travel to the Carolina Opry in December,” Felder said.

A nice parting gift from this legendary group, that exits the stage, paving the way for new voices like these students who are willing to step out, follow a dream… and sing.

