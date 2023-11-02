‘I’m happy. I got my mom back,” Midlands teenager reunites with his soldier mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hearts are full at Lower Richland High School just ahead of this year’s Veteran’s Day.

Major Tracy Martin is home from her 9-month deployment in Kuwait.

With the help of the high school, she gave her son, 15-year-old Bryce Martin, a surprise he won’t forget.

Bryce entered his JROTC classroom and headed towards his desk.

Then, he heard a familiar voice behind him.

“Bryce,” Major Martin called to him.

It didn’t take long for the two to run together in an embrace.

The tears started flowing, and all Bryce could say was, “Mama”.

It was a separation that wasn’t easy for either of them. Major Martin knew she wanted to do something special for their reunion.

“It’s something I have been thinking about for a long time,” she said, “and with him being in JROTC class, it just felt right.”

The planning with Lower Richland staff paid off for Major Martin because Bryce was completely shocked.

“I saw that she turned her location off a week before now,” he said, “I was like where did my mom go? I never expected this. I’m still shaking.”

It didn’t take long for the two of them to engage in mother-son banter.

“We have a lot to catch up on. I think he has a new friend,” insinuated the Major.

Still teary-eyed, Bryce responded with an eyeroll.

“New is kind of crazy,” he said in rebuttal.

Major Martin, while ecstatic to see her son, is also proud of her time spent in Kuwait.

“I am proud to serve my community and country,” she said, “And I’m proud of my family unit…it takes a village to raise kids.”

