FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our first freeze of the fall has arrived!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Frigid morning feels have settled in with frost potential, with similar conditions likely for tomorrow morning!

First Alert Headlines

· Our first frost and freeze into this morning!

· Similar chills with a chance for frost tomorrow morning.

· Our cold spell will work to let up towards the weekend where high temps rise back to the 70s.

· Highs will get close to 80 degrees again as soon as Tuesday of next week.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! For today, our early lows are close to 30 degrees or slightly below, producing the first frost and freeze of the season for the Midlands! Our afternoon will feel a little better as winds will die down and with plenty of sunshine highs should climb into the upper 50s.

Friday morning will be very cold again, with temperatures around 30 and possible frost. Friday afternoon temperatures will start to rebound, with highs in to the mid-60s.

We should be back to the 70s by the weekend with sunshine holding up, not to mention warmer highs in the upper 70s into next week.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Today: Frosty & cold start with lows near 30! Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s under sunny skies.

Friday: Another very cold morning in the low 30s with frost possible. Highs back to the mid-60s under sunshine.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies with highs getting back to the low 70s.

Sunday: Few clouds mix with a good deal of sun. Highs to the low 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs to the mid-70s.

