FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze Warning in place for tonight/Thursday AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Heads up! Tonight and Thursday morning is a First Alert Weather Day for freezing temperatures!

wis (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Expect our first freeze tonight, so cover the plants and take your precautions, temps will be down to near 30!

· First Alert Weather Day for tonight into Thursday morning’s cold weather.

· We have a frosty start for Friday morning as well with lows near 31.

· Temps warm up for the weekend with highs back into the low 70s.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Temperatures are cooling off drastically today as our winds die down as high pressure builds over the Midlands. It’s a First Alert Weather Day for tonight into Thursday morning as lows dip down to around 30. Skies are clear throughout the night. The National Weather Service has the entire Midlands under a Freeze warning until Thursday morning.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Highs are a little warmer for Thursday with temps topping off around 58. Skies are sunny as high pressure continues to sit over the Southeastern states.

wis (WIS)

Friday morning we have another chance of cold weather with lows dipping down to 31. Expect more frost and another killing freeze, so expect to cover those plants for one more morning! Highs reach the upper 60s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Lows are in the upper 30s Saturday and highs reach the low 70s. High pressure builds back in over the region for this weekend. Lows are a bit better for Sunday with lows in the upper 40s and highs reaching the low 70s.

Monday is even warmer with highs in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Tonight: Freezing temps near 30 with clear skies and winds calming.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Frosty & cold start with lows near 30! Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Another very cold morning in the low 30s with frost possible. Highs back to the upper 60s with sunshine.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies with highs getting back to the low 70s.

Sunday: Few clouds mix with a good deal of sun. Highs to the low-70s.

Monday: Upper 40s in the morning with highs in the upper 70s.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.