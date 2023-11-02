First Alert Traffic: Road closed in Richland County due to natural gas line cut

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported a cut gas line has closed traffic in both directions on a road in Richland County.

Officials said Shakespeare Road in Richland County is closed in both directions between Roof Street & Columbia Mall Boulevard due to a cut natural gas line.

Repairs are expected to take several hours while crews work. Drivers should seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

