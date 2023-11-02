SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

First Alert Traffic: Road closed in Richland County due to natural gas line cut

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported a cut gas line has closed traffic in both...
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported a cut gas line has closed traffic in both directions on a road in Richland County.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported a cut gas line has closed traffic in both directions on a road in Richland County.

Officials said Shakespeare Road in Richland County is closed in both directions between Roof Street & Columbia Mall Boulevard due to a cut natural gas line.

Repairs are expected to take several hours while crews work. Drivers should seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
LPD said they took an “unknown amount of merchandise” in a large handbag from Ulta Beauty on...
Lexington police search for alleged shoplifting suspects

Latest News

Officials with the Lexington Police Department said a lane will be closed on Old Chapin Road in...
Lexington Police announce temporary lane closure on Old Chapin Road
The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire has closed two lanes of...
First Alert Traffic: Vehicle fire closes 2 lanes of Midlands interstate
SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction