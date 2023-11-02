SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies: Blythewood 19-year-old charged in Lexington County shooting that injured 1 person

Sumpter Jr. is charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon...
Sumpter Jr. is charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported a 19-year-old Midlands man has been arrested following a shooting last summer that injured a person.

Authorities said Trennis Lakeith Sumpter Jr., has been accused of firing shots that injured a man in a restaurant parking lot in Lexington County.

“Detectives have been pursuing leads on this case since it happened June 16,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. " They’ve identified Sumpter as one of the people who lured the victim to a restaurant in the 200 block of Harbison Boulevard under the premise the victim would be meeting a woman.

Sumter shot the victim in the upper body according to Koon. “Several rounds struck and damaged the restaurant which was closed when the shooting happened,” Koon said. “The victim drove himself to a hospital where he was treated for the gunshot wound. He would eventually make a full recovery.”

“We expect to make more arrests in this case,” Koon said. “Investigators are working to identify and locate other co-defendants who were on the scene and conspired with Sumpter to lure the victim to the parking lot.”

According to arrest warrants, Sumpter Jr. is charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to share an anonymous tip by using the Midlands Crimestoppers app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
LPD said they took an “unknown amount of merchandise” in a large handbag from Ulta Beauty on...
Lexington police search for alleged shoplifting suspects

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Justice announced civil rights investigations it will conduct at the Al...
U.S. Justice Dept. to investigate Charleston, Richland Co. jails
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another cold start for Friday
The Lexington Police Department reported Traffic Safety Unit and Patrol Division officers are...
Lexington Police Department to use focused traffic enforcement in designated places during November
US Department of Justice announces civil rights investigation into 2 South Carolina jails
Family of Orangeburg man who died in custody responds to DOJ investigation into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center