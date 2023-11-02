Deputies: Blythewood 19-year-old charged in Lexington County shooting that injured 1 person

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported a 19-year-old Midlands man has been arrested following a shooting last summer that injured a person.

Authorities said Trennis Lakeith Sumpter Jr., has been accused of firing shots that injured a man in a restaurant parking lot in Lexington County.

“Detectives have been pursuing leads on this case since it happened June 16,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. " They’ve identified Sumpter as one of the people who lured the victim to a restaurant in the 200 block of Harbison Boulevard under the premise the victim would be meeting a woman.

Sumter shot the victim in the upper body according to Koon. “Several rounds struck and damaged the restaurant which was closed when the shooting happened,” Koon said. “The victim drove himself to a hospital where he was treated for the gunshot wound. He would eventually make a full recovery.”

“We expect to make more arrests in this case,” Koon said. “Investigators are working to identify and locate other co-defendants who were on the scene and conspired with Sumpter to lure the victim to the parking lot.”

According to arrest warrants, Sumpter Jr. is charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to share an anonymous tip by using the Midlands Crimestoppers app.

