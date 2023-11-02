Columbia NICU babies dress up for Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - NICU babies at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia dressed up in costume for their first Halloween.

According to the hospital, a volunteer group and team members included the tiniest infants in the Halloween festivities for parents to have a special memory.

