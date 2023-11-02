Columbia apartment complex owner facing charges; emergency exits locked with chains

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Community members are raising concerns over safety measures being taken at the Wardlaw Apartment Complex. Around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Columbia Richland Fire and Police responded to a call about the doors at the Wardlaw Apartments being locked shut with chains.

“They would never get out in time if there was a fire; if anything happened, a shooting or anything, they’d be trapped in that building,” said Perry Bradley, CEO of Buidling Better Communities.

Officials walked around the apartment building that serves as a home for low-income seniors. They found five of the building’s exits were locked with chains tied around the emergency exits and expired fire extinguishers.

“Somebody should be held accountable for this,” Columbia Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said, adding, “We’re talking about people’s lives.”

Firefighters and Police had to cut the chains from the doors. Bradley says this raises even more concern for the elderly who live in the complex.

“They don’t have security at Wardlaw,” Bradley said, adding, “Wardlaw has a lot of issues with homelessness, drugs, and instead of taking the money to buy security or even (fix) the panic doors, they just decided to chain them all up.”

Columbia Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins feels locking the emergency exits in chains poses a major fire hazard for residents in the complex. He hopes people can learn from this dangerous situation.

“What we plan on doing is writing a citation for each door that was obstructed. They had about five that was obstructed, so we’ll write five citations and we’ll let the courts decide the disposition of it,” Chief Jenkins said, adding, “If they had a manager on scene, we would write it out to the manager but since no one was there will write directly to the owner.”

WIS attempted to reach out to the owners of the complex and was unsuccessful.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.