‘Carolina Squat’ law to go into effect Nov. 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A ban on a popular vehicle modification will go into effect next week.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 12, law enforcement can begin writing tickets and assessing fines for drivers of what’s known as the “Carolina Squat,” typically found on an SUV or Truck.

The South Carolina bill to ban the “Carolina squat” refers to modifications made in a vehicle’s front fender being raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

The law was passed earlier this year by the S.C. General Assembly and was signed by Governor Henry McMaster.

The bill calls for $100 fines for first-time offenders after a 180-day grace period or May 10, 2024. Once that period is over, the law will be enforced with a $100 fine for first-time offenders and a $200 fine for second offenses.

