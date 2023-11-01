SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

How federal warranty law can protect you against defective products

Most states honor implied warranty, which is a basic promise that a product will do what it is supposed to do
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Magnuson Moss Warranty-Federal Trade Commission Improvements Act protects American consumers from a variety of defective products, such as appliances and automobiles.

The federal law helped Richard Houston in a situation involving the latter.

When Houston noticed paint peeling off his brand-new vehicle, he tried to remediate the issue with the dealership. After several failed attempts, Houston turned to Bob Silverman, a consumer attorney with Kimmel and Silverman law firm.

“What (the law) means is, they can’t fix your car within a reasonable period of time, or a reasonable number of days in the shop—they owe you money!” Silverman explained. “They owe you a percentage of or a portion of your purchase price back, for the difference between what they promised you—and what you got.”

Silverman said it’s important for consumers to know their legal rights and re-read warranties from time to time, especially if there is an issue.

“The most important thing is don’t be taken advantage of. Document, document, document, and if you’re not getting anywhere, and you think you’re being taken advantage of…find a credible, honest good lawyer to talk to,” Silverman said. “Don’t sign anything until you’re comfortable. And never go with a lawyer who is going to charge you a fee!”

Houston is happy he fought back and wants people out there to know they have every right to do the same.

“You do have a voice, you just got to keep going,” Houston said.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has a guide to understanding consumer rights under the Magnuson Moss Warranty.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Officials announced a gang leader has been sentenced after he led a drug trafficking...
Midlands gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug conspiracy
Ashley Irving, 27, was arrested in connection with a shooting in Eastover
Richland County deputies arrest woman in connection with shooting
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
LIVE: Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips
Donald Trump Jr. waits to testify in New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New...
Donald Trump Jr. takes witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father
FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday,...
The US infant mortality rate rose last year. The CDC says it’s the largest increase in two decades
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's economic agenda.
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on economic agenda
The “Rocket Man” singer used his Atlanta residence as his United States home base for decades.
Elton John sells Atlanta home in one of priciest condo deals in city’s history