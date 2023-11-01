SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50

Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General Hospital at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera star Tyler Christopher has died at age 50.

Christopher died Tuesday morning, according to his representative.

Christopher’s “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Bernard said on social media he died after suffering a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

Bernard said Christopher was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment, and openly talked about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.

Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” on and off from 1996 to 2016. He is also known for playing Stefan Dimera on “Days of Our Lives” in 2018 and 2019.

Over his career, he was nominated for five daytime Emmy awards and won two of them.

Christopher died just 11 days before his 51st birthday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction
A reward up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.
8-year-old, teen injured in Sumter drive by shooting
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Richland School District One (Source: (Richland School District One/Twitter)
State Representative, colleagues to submit letter to Governor calling for Richland County School District 1 audit
Work began about a month ago which included gutter and curb repairs, base repair and asphalt...
Summit Parkway residents speak out on roadway construction in Richland County

Latest News

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Former Midlands police chief convicted for cyberstalking
Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as a wildfire called the Highland Fire burns...
Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands as Santa Ana winds fuel flames
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Court officials said a former chief of police of the Town of Pine Ridge was convicted after he...
Former Midlands police chief convicted for cyberstalking and threats in multi-victim sextortion scheme