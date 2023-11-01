TROPICS: We’re watching a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center continues to watch one area for potential tropical development called Tropical Wave Invest 97-L.

The disturbance that the National Hurricane Center is watching is currently located in the Southwestern Caribbean Sea. Over the next seven days, this cluster of storms has been given a 40% chance of development.

The tropical wave is called Invest 97-L and most of our model guidance has the system headed toward Central America, near Nicaragua, by around Friday of this week.

If this system is able to strengthen enough to become a named storm, the next name on our list is ‘Vince’.

