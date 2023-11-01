South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.
In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.
Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.
He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.
