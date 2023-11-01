Soda City Living: Fall pumpkin painting with Summer Doodles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Living host Madeline Stewart continues painting with Summer Rogers, owner of Summer Doodles.

Rogers explains why pumpkins absorb paint quickly and how to match paintings with the texture of the pumpkin.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.