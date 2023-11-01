Soda City Live: Epilepsy Awareness Month

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- November is Epilepsy Awareness Month.

Kim Hardy with the Hardy Handz Foundation joins us to share her personal experience with epilepsy, debunk myths, and how anyone can be certified to help.

For more info on the Hardy Handz Foundation. Click here. and resources for epilepsy can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.