Soda City Live: City of West Columbia’s 7th Annual Fall Back Fest

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Join the City of West Columbia as they celebrate gaining an hour of time with music and art for their 7th Annual Fall Back Fest!

This event is free and open to the public. There will be music bands, visual artists painting on the road, live forge, and shops will open late.

Event Details

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Rain Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: 100 Block of State Street, West Columbia, SC

Road Closure Information

State Street

12 PM – Midnight – Court to Center Street

2:30 PM – Midnight – Center to Spring Street

Center Street

2:30 PM – Midnight – Shuler to State Street

FREE Parking Options

Brookland Public Parking Garage – 310 Court Avenue

Interactive Art Park – 425 Meeting Street

Carraway Park at the Riverwalk – 212 Hudson Street

Capitol Square Parking lot – 483 Sunset Boulevard

River District Baptist Church – 400 State Street

The Warehouse – 312 State Street

