SC State students share insight on Three-day masterclass led by Jason Weaver

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Every person’s dream is to become a Hollywood star in the entertainment and television industry.

At South Carolina State University, students had the unique opportunity to learn from star actor Jason Weaver on how to get into the entertainment business.

”It’s a surreal moment because you don’t expect to ever meet a celebrity in person or someone of that stature especially because I’ve seen him in so many movies so it was just kind of like when you see people in person, it’s different,” said SC State Sophomore Makayla Dotson.

The class, entitled “From Dreams to Screen” is designed to help build the next generation of trailblazers in the film and television industry.

The goal of the class is to empower and inspire students by offering valuable insights into how the film industry works and to create an experience for aspiring actors.

Students highlighted on what their takeaways were from the class and how they would use this knowledge to help those who are interested in film and entertainment in the future.

”I’ve gained a lot of insight but mostly, I want to talk about having faith,” said SC State Sophomore Winston James. “Jason Weaver talked about stepping out on your faith and believing in your self-worth. This helped me analyze and gain an understanding that I’m the person that I know I can be using God as my spiritual believer and it just shows that using God in my path, I can be where I want to be in life.”

”Being able to adapt to any environment that you’re in,” said SC State Junior Tatiana Hugee. “The different roles that you play in is where you would need to be in different characters so adaptability is definitely the thing I grasped from this experience.”

After the conclusion of the third class, students received a certificate of completion for attending and completing the masterclass.

You can catch the exclusive one-on-one interview with Jason Weaver and other guests on Awareness with our very own Billie Jean Shaw this Sunday at 11:30am and 11:30pm

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.