Primetime: A Monster-sized tribute to Midlands first responders

Over the weekend, Hot Wheels rolled their way into the Capital City in honor of National First Responders Day. A day to both recognize and thank the police, firefighters, EMTs, and more who devote their lives to keeping the rest of us safe.

“The Hot Wheels Five Alarm Truck is known as the hero for the monster truck industry but we really look forward to representing and giving back to our first responders no matter where we’re at and that’s what the whole thing is about,” said Kreg Christensen, a driver with Hot Wheels Five Alarm Monster Truck.

The Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party lit up the Colonial Life arena for every attendee.

The feature segment of the event honored firefighters by highlighting emergency preparedness measures like fire truck driver training, fire suits, and discussions on truck maintenance and emergency features.

But at its core, the theme of the overall show is quite simple.

”Every child loves Hot Wheels, don’t you? You see the giant Hot Wheels in the back? I think I’m going to drive it when I get back if Mr. Christensen will let me. Hopefully, I’ll keep all four wheels on the ground.” said West Columbia Fire Department Chief Marquis Solomon.

It’s a monster-sized tribute to the servicemen and women who jump into action every day without question-

Obviously, there’s no way to repay the brave first responders in our community for their tireless efforts, but this one-of-a-kind show sure is a start.

