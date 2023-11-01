SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Primetime: A Monster-sized tribute to Midlands first responders

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Justin Walsh
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This past Saturday was National First Responders Day and as a tribute, Hot Wheels rolled their way into the Capital City to put on a show while educating the community.

Over the weekend, Hot Wheels rolled their way into the Capital City in honor of National First Responders Day. A day to both recognize and thank the police, firefighters, EMTs, and more who devote their lives to keeping the rest of us safe.

“The Hot Wheels Five Alarm Truck is known as the hero for the monster truck industry but we really look forward to representing and giving back to our first responders no matter where we’re at and that’s what the whole thing is about,” said Kreg Christensen, a driver with Hot Wheels Five Alarm Monster Truck.

The Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party lit up the Colonial Life arena for every attendee.

The feature segment of the event honored firefighters by highlighting emergency preparedness measures like fire truck driver training, fire suits, and discussions on truck maintenance and emergency features.

But at its core, the theme of the overall show is quite simple.

”Every child loves Hot Wheels, don’t you? You see the giant Hot Wheels in the back? I think I’m going to drive it when I get back if Mr. Christensen will let me. Hopefully, I’ll keep all four wheels on the ground.” said West Columbia Fire Department Chief Marquis Solomon.

It’s a monster-sized tribute to the servicemen and women who jump into action every day without question-

Obviously, there’s no way to repay the brave first responders in our community for their tireless efforts, but this one-of-a-kind show sure is a start.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction
A reward up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.
8-year-old, teen injured in Sumter drive by shooting
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Richland School District One (Source: (Richland School District One/Twitter)
State Representative, colleagues to submit letter to Governor calling for Richland County School District 1 audit
Work began about a month ago which included gutter and curb repairs, base repair and asphalt...
Summit Parkway residents speak out on roadway construction in Richland County

Latest News

With temps taking a plunge the next few nights, the City of Columbia is working to help those...
City of Columbia helping residents stay warm with cold front on the way
WIS
TROPICS: We’re watching a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea
A sensory-inclusion bag is displayed during a news conference at Able SC’s office in Columbia...
New DSS certification to help better serve South Carolinians with invisible disabilities
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Woman arrested in Georgia for Richland County homicide