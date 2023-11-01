SkyView
Lexington police search for alleged shoplifting suspects

IMAGES OF LEXINGTON COUNTY SHOPLIFTING SUSPECTS
LPD said they took an “unknown amount of merchandise” in a large handbag from Ulta Beauty on Oct. 26 before running from the store.(Lexington County)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police Department (LPD) is looking for two alleged shoplifting suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

