Lexington police search for alleged shoplifting suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police Department (LPD) is looking for two alleged shoplifting suspects.

LPD said they took an “unknown amount of merchandise” in a large handbag from Ulta Beauty on Oct. 26 before running from the store.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

