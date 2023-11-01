SkyView
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s (SCSU) interim athletics director Keshia Campbell resigned right before Homecoming, according to a spokesperson for the university.

She was appointed interim athletics director in August of 2022 and her last day was Friday, SCSU confirmed.

Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics director to lead SCSU’s program.

The Blenheim, S.C. native received a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s in rehabilitation counseling at SCSU and returned to her alma mater after working at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and the University of Texas at Dallas.

University officials said head football coach Buddy Pough was selected by President Alexander Conyers to take over in that role.

SCSU is hosting their Homecoming festivities this weekend. According to a press release, the university will have additional security during the celebration as an abundance of caution after recent gun violence on and near college campuses.

