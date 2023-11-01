SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecock women to head off to Paris from CAE

Gamecocks bench
Gamecocks bench(Richard Shiro | AP)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball team said goodbye to many fans on Halloween in honor of their upcoming game in Paris, France.

The send-off happened during the team’s Trunk and Treat where fans got to meet the Gamecock women during an open practice.

On Monday, Nov. 6, the team will begin their 2023-2024 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Paris. The matchup will mark the first NCAA regular-season basketball game played in the City of Light.

If you missed the send-off, there is another opportunity for you to say goodbye to the team.

The Gamecock women are giving you one more chance to send them off at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Wednesday.

Officials said fans can arrive at 2:45 p.m. The team is expected to arrive at 3 p.m.

You can watch a live stream of the send-off online and on our YouTube.

Thanks FAMS and @espn for a great send-off tonight!

If you missed out, we hear CAE is giving you one more chance to come out to the airport to say au revoir on Wednesday!

FAMS can arrive at 2:45
Team expected to arrive at 3:00 pic.twitter.com/8mB1z7P6tZ

— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) November 1, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Officials announced a gang leader has been sentenced after he led a drug trafficking...
Midlands gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug conspiracy
Ashley Irving, 27, was arrested in connection with a shooting in Eastover
Richland County deputies arrest woman in connection with shooting
Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction

Latest News

WIS Awareness 10 weekly recurring - Syncbak
USC vs. Texas A&M recap
The Gamecocks are back on the road this week, looking to break a three-game losing streak as...
South Carolina loses to Texas A&M, live recap
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Garnet & Black Madness, Kicking off year two under Lamont Paris
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Garnet & Black Madness