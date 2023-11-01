Gamecock women to head off to Paris from CAE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball team said goodbye to many fans on Halloween in honor of their upcoming game in Paris, France.

The send-off happened during the team’s Trunk and Treat where fans got to meet the Gamecock women during an open practice.

On Monday, Nov. 6, the team will begin their 2023-2024 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Paris. The matchup will mark the first NCAA regular-season basketball game played in the City of Light.

If you missed the send-off, there is another opportunity for you to say goodbye to the team.

The Gamecock women are giving you one more chance to send them off at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Wednesday.

Officials said fans can arrive at 2:45 p.m. The team is expected to arrive at 3 p.m.

You can watch a live stream of the send-off online and on our YouTube.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.