Former Midlands police chief convicted for cyberstalking and threats in multi-victim sextortion scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Court officials said a former chief of police of the Town of Pine Ridge was convicted after he admitted to illegally contacting female victims.

According to officials, William Bruce Parker, 66, a.k.a. Willie Boner a.k.a. John Wayne pleaded guilty to cyberstalking resulting in serious bodily injury and communicating threats with the intent to extort victims to produce pornography and coerced sex acts.

At the plea hearing, Parker admitted to sending a series of threatening emails, texts, and voice messages in 2021 and 2022 from spoofed accounts and phone numbers to numerous female victims.

In the messages, Parker demanded his victims produce and send pornographic videos and photographs or he would harm the victims and their families, including physical and sexual violence directed at his victims and their spouses, children, and grandchildren if they did not comply with his demands.

In his messages, he also threatened specific family members and promised harm if they went to police, officials said.

After receiving the demands, victims reached out to Parker for advice and help given his law enforcement background.

Parker lied to the victims about working with law enforcement agencies to investigate the threats, and he instructed the victims to produce and send the pornography.

He also falsely promised victims that by responding, police would be able to track the emails and identify the extortionist.

Once Parker had coerced pornography, he then threatened to leak the same to obtain more and his threats culminated with the demands that the victims engage in sexual acts with Parker, record the act, and send it to the extortionist accounts.

Parker admitted to engaging or attempting to engage in nonconsensual sexual acts with these victims.

During the bond hearing, government officials said there is evidence there are additional victims beyond the two listed in the charging document.

Individuals with information related to this case are encouraged to contact FBI Columbia at (803) 551-4200.

Parker faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Parker was ordered detained pending sentencing by United States Magistrate Judge Shiva V. Hodges. United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Parker on Jan. 31, 2024, at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.