FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze Warning in place for frost tomorrow!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Highs will only increase to the mid-50s today, leading to a chilly and frosty start for our Thursday!

First Alert Headlines

· Colder weather for our Wednesday, with highs only increasing to the mid-50s with a northerly wind.

· Our first frost and freeze likely into Thursday morning!

· Our cold spell will hold into Friday morning, letting up towards the weekend where high temps rise back to the 70s.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! For today, our high temps will only hit the mid-50s after early morning lows near 40. Factor in a steady breeze out of the NW at 10-20 mph and it will only feel like the upper 40s! It’s time to dress warmer out there.

For Thursday morning our lows will dip close to 30 or slightly below, producing the first frost and freeze of the season for the Midlands!

Thursday afternoon will feel a little better as winds will die down and with plenty of sunshine highs should climb into the upper 50s.

Friday morning will be another very cold one with temperatures in the low 30s and possible frost. Friday afternoon temperatures will start to rebound, with highs in to the mid-60s, and we should be back to the 70s by the weekend with sunshine holding up.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Plenty of sunshine, but much cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid-50s after early lows closer to 40 degrees.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Frosty & cold start with lows near 30! Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Another very cold morning in the low 30s with frost possible. Highs back to the mid-60s under sunshine.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies with highs getting back to the low 70s.

Sunday: Few clouds mix with a good deal of sun. Highs to the mid-70s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

