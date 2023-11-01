Dia de los Muertos: How the Mexican tradition honors late loved ones

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An empty void is an understatement to describe what one feels when a loved one passes away.

Many have different ways of coping with the loss, especially in different cultures.

Dia de los Muertos, or as it is known in the U.S. “Day of the Dead,” is a Mexican tradition where one’s loved one is honored. The tradition takes place annually on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Traditionally, the dead are honored with altars made with many different components. Those altars have a picture of the deceased and are filled with “Ofrendas,” or “Offerings,” mostly made of things they liked while living.

It is believed that during this time, deceased relatives and friends come for a visit.

The altars are traditionally filled with bright colors and flowers. Some components known to be tied to Dia de los Muertos are the “Calaveras,” or “Skulls,” covered in colors to show how death isn’t so scary.

The tradition serves as a chance for those who lost a loved one to be with that person again.

