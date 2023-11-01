SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dia de los Muertos: How the Mexican tradition honors late loved ones

Dia de los Muertos Festival: BEAUFORT
Dia de los Muertos: How the Mexican traditions honors late loved ones(WITN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An empty void is an understatement to describe what one feels when a loved one passes away.

Many have different ways of coping with the loss, especially in different cultures.

Dia de los Muertos, or as it is known in the U.S. “Day of the Dead,” is a Mexican tradition where one’s loved one is honored. The tradition takes place annually on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Traditionally, the dead are honored with altars made with many different components. Those altars have a picture of the deceased and are filled with “Ofrendas,” or “Offerings,” mostly made of things they liked while living.

It is believed that during this time, deceased relatives and friends come for a visit.

The altars are traditionally filled with bright colors and flowers. Some components known to be tied to Dia de los Muertos are the “Calaveras,” or “Skulls,” covered in colors to show how death isn’t so scary.

The tradition serves as a chance for those who lost a loved one to be with that person again.

Watch WIS Primetime at 7:30 p.m. to learn more about the tradition.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Officials announced a gang leader has been sentenced after he led a drug trafficking...
Midlands gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug conspiracy
Ashley Irving, 27, was arrested in connection with a shooting in Eastover
Richland County deputies arrest woman in connection with shooting
Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction

Latest News

Four Richland County lawmakers are asking the governor to initiate a state investigation of...
SC lawmakers call for investigation into Richland One for allegations of mismanagement
2 dead in Fairfield County car crash
2 dead in Fairfield County car crash
2 dead in Fairfield County car crash
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze Warning in place for frost tomorrow!