City of Columbia helping residents stay warm with cold front on the way

By Sam Shapiro
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With temps taking a plunge the next few nights, the City of Columbia is working to help those who don’t have heat stay warm. The City of Columbia is now preparing to help those who might not have heat find somewhere warm to take shelter.

“It feels good to see all the hard work that has been put in and the successes that’s taken place,” said Kameisha Heppard, Columbia’s Director of Homeless Services.

The Rapid Shelter at 191 Calhoun Street has 50 palettes already helping people stay off the streets. Starting November 1st, the city will officially reopen its winter shelter with up to 240 beds to help more people find somewhere warm to reside during the chilly week of Halloween.

Heppard says her team is excited to have both projects running at the same time in time for the first chilly week of the winter.

“It means a lot that we won’t have individuals sleeping on the street in freezing weather. It’s saving lives and I think it means a lot.”

The Winter Shelter will remain open until the end of March 2024.

