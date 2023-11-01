SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 dead in Fairfield County car crash

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are dead following a car crash in Fairfield County.

The crash happened Tuesday around 11:20 p.m. on SC 215, a mile east of Jenkinsville.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, someone driving a sedan was heading north when the driver traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.

Troopers said there were two people in the car that died in the crash.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Officials announced a gang leader has been sentenced after he led a drug trafficking...
Midlands gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug conspiracy
Ashley Irving, 27, was arrested in connection with a shooting in Eastover
Richland County deputies arrest woman in connection with shooting
Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction

Latest News

Four Richland County lawmakers are asking the governor to initiate a state investigation of...
SC lawmakers call for investigation into Richland One for allegations of mismanagement
2 dead in Fairfield County car crash
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze Warning in place for frost tomorrow!
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Former Midlands police chief convicted for cyberstalking