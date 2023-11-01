2 dead in Fairfield County car crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are dead following a car crash in Fairfield County.

The crash happened Tuesday around 11:20 p.m. on SC 215, a mile east of Jenkinsville.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, someone driving a sedan was heading north when the driver traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.

Troopers said there were two people in the car that died in the crash.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

