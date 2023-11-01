SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

13-year-old dies after tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, sheriff says

Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.
Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy in Utah died Saturday after he accidentally got a tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, according to local reports.

Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis told KSTU the death appears to be a tragic accident, and there was no sign of foul play or suspicious activity.

The teen, identified as Maximus Knight, was helping a clean up at Knights Corn Maze, his family’s property.

The sheriff said that the family went looking for Maximus when they found him unconscious at a tetherball pole with the rope wrapped around his neck.

KTVX reports that first responders were able to get a pulse back on Maximus, but he later died at the hospital.

On a GoFundMe page, Maximus’ aunt called his death a tragic accident.

The GoFundMe also said the family’s corn maze is a staple to the community, and Maximus was actively involved in helping with it.

“Maximus was a beautiful, sweet and loving child who brought so much joy to his family and to his community,” the GoFundMe page reads. “The youngest of his family, Maximus made every effort to impress his big brothers and care for those around him. Our hearts are broken as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. We will forever mourn his passing.”

KTVX said a candlelight vigil was held for Maximus on Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHP said while the U-Haul truck was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a...
U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Officials announced a gang leader has been sentenced after he led a drug trafficking...
Midlands gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug conspiracy
Ashley Irving, 27, was arrested in connection with a shooting in Eastover
Richland County deputies arrest woman in connection with shooting
Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction

Latest News

LPD said they took an “unknown amount of merchandise” in a large handbag from Ulta Beauty on...
Lexington police search for alleged shoplifting suspects
FILE - The price of turkeys are down ahead of Thanksgiving.
Turkey prices down ahead of Thanksgiving
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives for his civil business fraud trial at New York...
Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric set to testify at fraud trial that threatens family’s empire
Alex Murdaugh is requesting that Judge Clifton Newman, who has presided over numerous hearings...
Alex Murdaugh’s defense wants judge removed from future trials
John Stamos said Matthew Perry saved him from quitting his acting career after he guest starred...
John Stamos says Matthew Perry saved him from quitting showbiz after embarrassing ‘Friends’ spot