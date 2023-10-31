U-Haul truck running from police crashed on I-20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A stolen U-Haul truck running from Cayce police crashed on Interstate 20 in Columbia, according to law enforcement.

The crash happened on the eastbound side at the intersection of Interstate 26 near Malfunction Junction just after 7 p.m. Monday.

State Highway Patrol (SHP) said while the U-Haul was being chased by law enforcement, it lost control and hit a Kia sedan. Both drivers were transported by EMS, officials added.

Cayce Police Department (CPD) confirmed the U-Haul was stolen and their officers were involved in the chase.

